Whereas it’s in political sizzling water internationally, Huawei remains to be cool with the followers. Half the voters in final week’s ballot are keen on selecting up a Huawei P50 Professional and the breakdown of the particular preferences of followers is sort of fascinating.

For starters, lower than 1 in 10 voters would look ahead to 5G variations of the telephones. It’s an odd limitation that the brand new P50 collection is 4G solely, nevertheless it doesn’t appear to hassle followers all that a lot, anyway.

The following little bit of perception echoes the emotions of Galaxy S patrons – many desire the flagship Snapdragon chipset over the corporate’s in-house chip (the Kirin 9000 on this case). So, whereas providing each on the P50 could also be out of necessity, many shall be blissful if Huawei makes this a extra everlasting association. Then once more, almost as many citizens desire the Kirin chip, which is fabbed in TSMC’s 5 nm foundries (vs. Samsung 5 nm for the Snapdragon).

There was no dialogue of Android vs. HarmonyOS, the extra necessary distinction is Google Cell Companies vs. Huawei Cell Companies. In different phrases, it’s all concerning the apps. Whereas HMS and the AppGallery are rising at a powerful tempo, they’re nonetheless lacking sure key apps for some customers. Not many, by the seems of it (banking apps appear to be the principle concern).

The digital camera setup on the P50 Professional checks all the proper packing containers for followers. A couple of folks introduced up the potential Professional+ model (in earlier generations the Professional+ had a periscope with longer focal size), however its absence was not a serious concern.

We’ve been speaking concerning the Professional mannequin to this point, as a result of there may be not a lot to say concerning the vanilla Huawei P50. It exists, will probably be accessible subsequent month, some will even purchase it, nevertheless it simply doesn’t ship geek hearts aflutter.