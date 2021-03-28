Weekly ballot outcomes: Samsung Galaxy A52 strikes gold, the 5G model much more so

Samsung has efficiently tuned the Galaxy A-series to folks’s preferences. The A52 specifically goes to be fairly common, each flavors of the telephone have been properly obtained in final week’s ballot.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G got here out on prime, displaying that next-gen connectivity is a vital consideration for a lot of. In comparison with its 4G twin, it additionally has an upgraded chipset (Snapdragon 750G vs. 720G) and the next refresh charge for its display screen (120Hz vs. 90Hz).











Infographics with the important thing particulars: Galaxy A52 • Galaxy A52 5G • Galaxy A72

The 4G model of the Galaxy A52 proved pretty common in its personal proper. The prolonged software program help (3 years of OS updates, 4 years safety patches) is a significant draw and might simply justify the worth premium over competing fashions. Plus, each Galaxy A52s function OIS on their most important digital camera, which among the competitors lacks.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 proved the least common possibility of the three. That 3x telephoto lens ought to have been its trump card, however in the end it didn’t quantity to a lot. Proper now, it appears like 5G is extra essential than optical zoom. Samsung will in all probability launch a 5G model of this telephone (even the A32 has a 5G model), which can fare rather a lot higher than the Galaxy A72 4G.