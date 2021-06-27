Weekly ballot outcomes: the unbiased Honor is off to a very good begin with the Honor 50 sequence

Final week’s ballot exhibits that Honor’s unbiased life is off to a very good begin – 65% of individuals voted in favor of the three Honor 50 sequence modes. Or ought to we are saying two of the fashions.

The Honor 50 Professional emerged because the clear favourite with 100W quick charging, giant 6.72” show and an ultrawide selfie digital camera. A minimum of these are the benefits it holds over its siblings, which share options just like the 108MP principal and 8MP ultrawide cameras on the again.

The Honor 50 proved decently in style as effectively. It’s cheaper, however has the identical Snapdragon 778G chipset and decently quick 66W charging too.

However why is it that none of them have a telephoto module? It’s pretty uncommon within the sub-€500 section the place the Honors compete, nevertheless it’s not precisely extraordinary both. And no OIS on the principle digital camera was one other widespread criticism within the feedback, together with the standard compromises of no 3.5mm headphone jack and no reminiscence card slot.

Whereas there was some debate over whether or not the 50 Professional is admittedly higher than its vanilla sibling, there was no debate over the Honor 50 SE – this doesn’t seem to be a very in style mannequin. The pricing doesn’t assist because the vanilla mannequin is round €130 cheaper than the Professional whereas having very comparable specs, however the SE is just €35 lower than the vanilla mannequin whereas dropping greater than €35 in options.

A couple of third of voters don’t have a lot religion within the Honor 50 sequence. A few of these level to the lacking options as a motive to not get one. Others doubt that Honor can get better its market presence exterior of China.

It is a query for the longer term because the 50 sequence will not be but accessible globally. For now the corporate solely says that “at a later date, the Honor 50 may even be accessible in worldwide markets exterior of China, together with France, Malaysia, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the U.Ok.”.