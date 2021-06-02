What Are The Benefits Of Data Mirroring In Cloud Hosting?

Choosing a website hosting plan is important, as it determines the performance of your site. There are many hosting services to choose from, like shared hosting, dedicated server hosting, VPS hosting, cloud hosting, etc. In recent years, cloud hosting has gained popularity as the perfect hosting service for modern websites. Cloud hosting offers a range of benefits to site owners. This article will talk about a unique feature of cloud hosting – data mirroring and discuss how it benefits cloud-hosted websites.

What is Cloud Hosting?

When you choose a cloud hosting service, your website will reside on a shared server backed by a powerful cloud storage network. It makes the hosting service reliable, easily scalable, and highly secure.

Data Mirroring

Mirroring data is the process of copying it from one location to another. It may seem simple, but we are talking about a real-time copy of site data. A cloud hosting provider uses the cloud network to create multiple mirrored copies of site data. Hence, several servers can service a site request at any time. Also, if one server goes down, others take its place immediately. It helps the cloud web host in ensuring data redundancy and boosting the security of the site.

Benefits of Data Mirroring in Cloud Hosting

Uptime

In cloud hosting, data mirroring is how a website’s data is mirrored across the cloud network. Hence, all servers on the network have the latest copy of the site. If one server goes down, others take its place and ensure uninterrupted services. It allows the cloud host to offer maximum uptimes to websites.

Managing traffic spikes

Data mirroring creates replicas of site content across the network. In today’s times, with search engines and social media platforms governing site traffic, one viral post or keyword trend can result in a traffic spike on your site. Managing such spikes is crucial since these are opportunities to establish your business. However, this means more resources than what you have provisioned for in your hosting plan. With cloud hosting, data mirroring helps the host to offer instant resource scalability making traffic spike management a breeze.

Site speed

Let’s say that your web server is located in the US while a client visits your site from India. In a traditional hosting plan, the request would be sent to your server from the US to India, and the relevant files would be sent from your server in India to the user’s device in the US. It can take time leading to a slow-loading website. With data mirroring, since all servers on the cloud network have the latest site data, the server closest to the user fulfils the request. It helps in boosting the speed of the website.

Summing Up

Remember, in cloud hosting; there is no single point of failure. Therefore, your site’s performance is more reliable, and the hosting environment is more secure than traditional hosting services. As you can see, data mirroring offers a range of benefits to cloud-hosted websites. If you are considering shifting to cloud hosting, ensure that the host optimally utilizes data mirroring to offer the best services to you. Good Luck!