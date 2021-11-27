WhatsApp reportedly will get approval to broaden WhatsApp Pay to 40 million customers in India

WhatsApp has gained regulatory approval from the Nationwide Funds Company of India (NPCI) to broaden its WhatsApp Pay funds service in India to 40 million customers, studies Reuters.

WhatsApp Pay, based mostly on the Unified Funds Interface (UPI) platform, is presently restricted to twenty million customers in India, and whereas getting the nod from NPCI to double the person base is undoubtedly excellent news, WhatsApp could be not be all that elated with the approval for the reason that firm had requested to elevate the cap solely.

That is as a result of the presently permitted restrict makes up solely 8 p.c of WhatsApp’s 500 million-strong person base in India. Permitting the next cap or eradicating it altogether would have enabled WhatsApp to get extra folks to make use of its funds service within the Asian nation whereas additionally giving a troublesome competitors to digital funds providers Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm that are equally in style in WhatsApp’s greatest market.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta (beforehand referred to as Fb), began beta testing WhatsApp Pay in India in February 2018 and formally launched it final November. The one different nation the place WhatsApp has its funds service dwell is Brazil – its second-largest market on the earth.

