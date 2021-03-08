WhatsApp reportedly engaged on password-protected encrypted chat backups

WhatsApp is reportedly working to extend the safety of its cloud backups with a brand new password safety function that’ll encrypt chat backups, making them accessible solely to the consumer. WABetaInfo reported on the work-in-progress function final yr, and in the present day it shared screenshots of the way it might be introduced within the service’s iOS and Android apps.

“To stop unauthorized entry to your iCloud Drive backup, you’ll be able to set a password that will likely be used to encrypt future backups,” one of many screenshots reads. “This password will likely be required whenever you restore from the backup.” The app then asks the consumer to substantiate their cellphone quantity, and choose a password that’s no less than eight characters lengthy. One other screenshot warns that “WhatsApp will be unable to assist get better forgotten passwords.”

• The chat database is already encrypted now (excluding media), however the algorithm is reversible and it isn’t end-to-end encrypted.

• Native Android backups will likely be suitable with this function. The chat DB and media will likely be encrypted utilizing a password that solely you realize. https://t.co/WAliLUnF18 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 8, 2021

Though WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, that means they’re solely seen to the sender and recipient, the service warns that this safety doesn’t lengthen to on-line backups saved on Google Drive and iCloud. As soon as on these servers, the safety of the backups is the duty of the cloud service suppliers, who up to now have made them accessible to regulation enforcement authorities with legitimate search warrants. Encrypting the backups with a password solely you realize would theoretically forestall anybody from accessing your chat historical past with out your authorization.

These newest studies in regards to the function come as WhatsApp’s popularity has taken a success from a brand new privateness coverage, which has stoked fears that it might retailer extra info with father or mother firm Fb. Though WhatsApp insists the brand new coverage doesn’t have an effect on the safety of customers’ private messages, rival messaging companies like Sign and Telegram have seen a surge in curiosity as customers discover different choices.

WhatsApp declined to touch upon the unannounced function when contacted by The Verge, however WABetaInfo has a great monitor report of unearthing options earlier than they change into official. It’s noticed options like including contacts through QR codes or disappearing messages lengthy earlier than their official bulletins.