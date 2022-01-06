Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge arrives in India with 120W charging, 11i tags along

Xiaomi India had an event today, revealing “India’s fastest charging smartphone” – the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge which tops up at up to 120W. It was accompanied by the Xiaomi 11i which is basically the same smartphone, but with a bigger battery and “just” 67W charging rate.

These phones are entirely new, though – they are renamed Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and Redmi Note 11 Pro, launched by Xiaomi in China back in October 2021.

The Xiaomi 11i phones (not to be confused with the Mi 11i, sold in India as Mi 11X) have a Dimensity 920 chipset. The platform is accompanied by 128GB storage, expandable with a micro SD card, and 6GB or 8GB RAM.

The front of the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has a 6.67” Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution and a Gorilla Glass 5 on top. There’s a single punch hole for the 16MP selfie camera.

On the back there are three more cameras – 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP telephoto macro. The fourth hole is the LED flash and the fifth is there for symmetry – it has no practical use.

The difference between the two phones is in the battery department – the vanilla 11i has a 5,160mAh cell, while the HyperCharge makes do with a 4,500mAh one due to its more complicated design, enabling the 120W fast charging.

Other notable specs include Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top and a fingerprint scanner on the side, despite the OLED panel. Good news for everyone considering a purchase is that Xiaomi will bundle the appropriate charger – 67W adapter with the 11i, 120W with the 11i HyperCharge.













Xiaomi 11i & 11i HyperCharge palette of colors

The Xiaomi 11i will sell for INR24,999 ($335/€300) or INR26,999 ($360/€320), depending on whether you want 6GB or 8GB RAM. The 11i HyperCharge is a tad more expensive – INR26,999 ($360/€320) or INR28,999 ($390/€345). Existing Redmi Note users can get up to INR4,000 ($53/€47) discounted from the price if they trade in their old phone.

Sales will begin on January 12. Xiaomi will offer both phones in four colors – Pacific Pearl, Stealth Black, Camo Green, and Purple Mist, and they can all be purchased at the Mi stores, Flipkart.com and “authorized retail partners”.

Source