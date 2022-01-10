Xiaomi 11T Pro coming to India on January 19

Even though it launched back in October, Xiaomi’s 11T Pro was not yet available in India but that’s about to change as we now have official confirmation that the phone is coming on January 19. The teasers for the phone focus on the Hyper tagline with a 120Hz “HyperView” AMOLED display, 10-bit colors and a centered punch-hole cutout.

It takes a revolution to create a powerful smartphone like this.

Introducing #𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗛𝘆𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 – Xiaomi 11T Pro

Experience the perfect amalgamation of Design & Power on 19.01.2022 The Revolution continues.#HyperchargeRevolution Know more: https://t.co/2syPoOtfsz pic.twitter.com/3MJcrEZzqu — Xiaomi India | #Xiaomi11TPro 😎 (@XiaomiIndia) January 10, 2022

The 11T Pro also comes with a 120W wired charging setup, Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 108MP main cam. Xiaomi is set to reveal more details about the phone in the days leading up to January 19 but we expect the same core specs as the global model. We’ll keep you posted on more details.

