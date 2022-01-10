Gadget

Xiaomi 11T Pro coming to India on January 19

By Micash
Even though it launched back in October, Xiaomi’s 11T Pro was not yet available in India but that’s about to change as we now have official confirmation that the phone is coming on January 19. The teasers for the phone focus on the Hyper tagline with a 120Hz “HyperView” AMOLED display, 10-bit colors and a centered punch-hole cutout.

The 11T Pro also comes with a 120W wired charging setup, Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 108MP main cam. Xiaomi is set to reveal more details about the phone in the days leading up to January 19 but we expect the same core specs as the global model. We’ll keep you posted on more details.

