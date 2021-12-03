Xiaomi 12 rear panel seems, reveals digital camera island design

Xiaomi is predicted to carry the 12 sequence on 12.12, and the rear panel of the vanilla model appeared on-line, telling us extra about its design. The island will home a triple-camera setup with one massive gap for the primary shooter, and two extra cameras under it. The flash and a microphone will probably be proper subsequent to them.

The photograph was used to create a render, giving us a greater concept of what we’re taking a look at. In the meantime, leakster Digital Chat Station revealed the preliminary launch will embrace three telephones, which will probably be barely completely different than the Mi 11 launch the place the vanilla telephone got here a lot sooner than the Mi 11 Professional and Mi 11 Extremely.









Xiaomi 12 rear panel and render

Such a design is just not completely new for Xiaomi. The Mi 10T and 10T Professional had comparable digital camera alignment, however with one additional circle on the again that did nothing.

Supply 1 • Supply 2 (each in Chinese language) | Through