Xiaomi 12 to be first with Snapdragon 898, Motorola additionally plans a launch by the top of 2021

Xiaomi and Motorola would be the first two makers with Snapdragon 898-powered telephones, dependable leakster Digital Chat Station reveals. He says Moto is aiming for a telephone launch by the top of the yr, however Xiaomi will as soon as once more be the pioneer of the brand new Qualcomm chip.

Within the meantime one other leakster, IceUniverse, shared the Geekbench scores of the upcoming Snapdragon 898 chip. They arrive in about 15% greater than the Snapdragon 888 and about 5% higher than the 888+. The take a look at undoubtedly ran on non-finalized {hardware} although, so there is perhaps extra efficiency to unclock.

Qualcomm historically launches its new flagship chip within the first days of December. Previously three years, the Xiaomi CEO appeared on the identical stage, confirming the maker’s dedication to it. Nevertheless, with Samsung’s rumored delay of the Galaxy S22 sequence launch for February 2022, Motorola may edge its Korean competitor for second maker to make use of it.

By way of 1 • Via 2