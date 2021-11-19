Xiaomi 12X tipped to come back with 6.28-inch AMOLED and Snapdragon 870 SoC

Rumors in regards to the Xiaomi 12 sequence have been piling up for practically half a 12 months now and we’ve gotten a number of good concepts of what to anticipate from the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Extremely but it surely appears a 3rd member is becoming a member of the pary. Famous MIUI tipster Kacper Skrzypek managed to unearth an IMEI certification itemizing for the Xiaomi 12X. The system is codenamed Psyche and bears the 2112123AG mannequin quantity.

Say “whats up” to the #Xiaomi12X (codename: psyche, not for India).

Snapdragon 870, 50 Mpx major digital camera, show 145.4 x 65.4 mm (6,28″) AMOLED HDR10 FOD 120Hz FullHD+ (1080×2400) pic.twitter.com/WOjat1mPnB — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) November 18, 2021

Xiaomi 12X is alleged to supply a 6.28-inch AMOLED with FHD+ decision and a 120Hz refresh charge. Its show measurement would make it one of many smallest Xiaomi telephones in current reminiscence. It’s additionally anticipated to supply a Snapdragon 870 chipset and a 50MP major digital camera across the again. That’s all of the accessible data on the Xiaomi 12X in the mean time. Xiaomi 12 sequence is anticipated to be introduced in Q1 2022.