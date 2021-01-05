Xiaomi announces made-in-India Mi 10i

Xiaomi has announced the Mi 10i, a new phone in its 10 series intended for the Indian market and manufactured in the country — that’s what the “i” stands for, apparently. That said, it’s essentially a rebranded, region-specific version of the Mi 10T Lite 5G, which is itself basically the same thing as the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

The phone has a 6.67-inch 120Hz 20:9 1080p LCD, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with an onboard X52 5G modem, and up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The battery is 4,820mAh, and Xiaomi says it should charge from empty to full in 58 minutes at 33W. There’s also a headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IR blaster.

The main camera uses Samsung’s 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 sensor, supported by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels and located in what Xiaomi says is the smallest hole-punch cutout in its class.

The Mi 10i will go on sale on January 7th in India priced at Rs. 20,999 (~$290) for a model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Rs. 21,999 ($300) model doubles the storage to 128GB, and there’s another 8GB/128GB variant at Rs. 23,999 ($330). At that pricing, it could be a strong competitor to the likes of the OnePlus Nord.