Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Professional, and Mi 11 Extremely attain 3 million cumulative gross sales worldwide

Xiaomi is proudly asserting that its Mi 11, Mi 11 Professional, and Mi 11 Extremely have reached over 3 million cumulative gross sales worldwide. Undoubtedly, if we might add within the different members of the Mi 11 household, the quantity could be even greater.

Moreover, Xiaomi boasts that the aforementioned trio took up essentially the most market share for Android telephones in China of their respective worth bracket of CNY 4,000 – 6,000. This statistic allegedly comes from third social gathering companies and it is legitimate for the primary quarter of the 12 months.

Though Xiaomi is not saying it, we’re assuming quite a lot of these 3 million items have been offered in China up to now, however with the growing availability of the Mi 11 members of the family (and the fixed rising of the variety of telephones which are underneath this umbrella), which will change sooner or later, the place worldwide gross sales are certain to have extra of an impact.

Supply (in Chinese language) | By way of