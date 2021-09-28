Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport and 9A Sport with P2i coating, Redmi 9 Activ brings extra RAM

You’d suppose now that the Redmi 10 is official, Xiaomi can be achieved increasing the huge Redmi 9 collection, however the firm is rarely taking a break on its quest to ship an ever extra complicated lineup.

Say hiya to the Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 9i Sport that carry splash-proof our bodies because of P2i coating. Past that they’re equivalent to their 2020 non-Sport variations, however clearly Chinese language firm thought a bit of additional factor resistance is all they wanted to remain related a 12 months later.

Alongside these we bought the Redmi 9 Activ, which has a brand new 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model and two completely different colours. The bottom model stays 4GB/64GB thoughts, so the brand new factor is the possibility to improve.

Xiaomi Redmi 9i Sport

To make issues extra complicated nonetheless, the Redmi 9i Sport and Redmi 9A Sport are largely equivalent, having equivalent chipsets, digicam setups, our bodies and display, though the panel on the 9A is barely brighter.

The distinction between these these then boils right down to reminiscence variants. The 9A Sport has 4GB RAM and both 64GB or 128GB storage, whereas the 9i Sport has simply 32GB inside storage and a selection between 2GB and 3GB RAM.

The Redmi 9 Activ (and its vanilla sibling) are to not be confused with the worldwide Redmi 9 – why would you suppose identically named telephones from the identical producer could be the identical, proper? Anyway, the brand new Activ model ditches the orange and blue colours and replaces them with Inexperienced and Purple gradients. It additionally comes with a brand new 6GB/128GB model as an alternative of the 4GB/128GB of the unique Indian Redmi 9. You’ll be paying a premium if you’d like that one, nevertheless, as it isn’t a direct alternative.



Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ

All three telephones are already out there on Xiaomi India’s web site. The Redmi 9A Sport is the most cost effective, ranging from INR6,999 ($95/€80). The Redmi 9i Sport prices INR8,799 ($120/€100) for its base model, whereas the Redmi 9 Activ is INR9,499 ($130/€110) for the 4/64GB models, whereas the brand new reminiscence variant is INR11,999 ($160/€140).

Supply 1 • Supply 2 • Supply 3