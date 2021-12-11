Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming will get regulatory approval in China

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is tipped to launch the Redmi K50 collection in February 2022. We have not heard a lot concerning the K50 lineup but from Redmi, but it surely appears the event is progressing as deliberate for the reason that Redmi K50 Gaming has been permitted by a regulatory authority in China.

The Redmi K50 Gaming, reportedly codenamed “Matisse” and having mannequin designation L10, is rumored to reach with a Dimensity 9000 SoC. It is also stated to characteristic a 64MP triple/quad digicam setup or a 108MP triple/quad digicam system and launch because the Poco F4 GT in some markets.

The Redmi K50 Gaming is anticipated to be joined by a vanilla K50, K50 Professional, and K50 Professional+, powered by the Dimensity 7000, Snapdragon 870, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, respectively.

We additionally anticipate the Redmi K50 collection to run MIUI 13 out of the field, with some fashions bringing again the in-display fingerprint reader. Moreover, there are additionally rumors of the K50 lineup coming with 100W charging and IP68 mud and water resistance, but it surely’s unlikely we’ll see them on all fashions.

