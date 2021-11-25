Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming to sport Dimensity 9000

The Redmi K40 Gaming arrived in April 2021 with a Dimensity 1200, and experiences are the successor will use a Mediatek platform as nicely.

Digital Chat Station reveals the Redmi K50 Gaming is coming with a Dimensity 9000 – the most recent flagship platform by the Taiwanese chipmaker. It is going to preserve the 64MP principal digicam and the 5,000 mAh battery, whereas the display will probably be flat and this time can have a fingerprint scanner beneath.

Redmi K40 Gaming inner design

The interior design of the Redmi K50 Gaming will probably be barely completely different from the K40, permitting for higher implementation and efficiency of the cooling options.

We don’t have a launch date of the gaming gadget, but when we take the Redmi K40 launch as a steering, we must always see the common Redmi K50 sequence make an look in Q1 2022, adopted by the Gaming model shortly after.

Supply (in Chinese language) | Through