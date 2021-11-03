Xiaomi Redmi K50 telephones to convey again the UD fingerprint scanners

Xiaomi’s Redmi K50 collection are closing in, and experiences from China declare the brand new gadgets will convey again the under-display fingerprint scanners. The primary motive quoted was visible aesthetics and higher physique safety, even when readability is typically poorer.

The Redmi K40 collection moved the sensor on the aspect, doubling as an influence key, even when the screens have been OLED panels that may accommodate the scanner beneath. The Xiaomi model has accomplished this to shave a few of the manufacturing value of the telephones, successfully conserving a low price ticket for the purchasers as properly.

The identical supply additionally claims the Redmi K50 Professional+ may have a Snapdragon 898 chipset, constructed on the 4nm. Qualcomm hasn’t confirmed the identify or the method know-how of its subsequent flagship platform, so the brand new top-tier Redmi will arrive no sooner than December – that’s when the brand new Snapdragon comes out.

Nonetheless, we would see the vanilla Redmi K50 arrive earlier after some key particulars have been leaked on Chinese language social media. In keeping with a tipster, an unnamed Redmi may have a Snapdragon 870 chip, a 6.6” flat OLED panel, made by Samsung, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W quick charging. All this {hardware} seems to be so much just like the Redmi K40 specs sheet, so we’re most likely taking a look at its successor.

