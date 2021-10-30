Xiaomi will not promote the Mi 11 Extremely in India once more

Earlier this 12 months Xiaomi determined to launch the Mi 11 Extremely in India, following its world launch. It went on sale within the subcontinent in July, however solely in very restricted portions, and thus went out of inventory in a short time. After some time of not being in inventory, the cellphone merely disappeared from Xiaomi India’s web site, the place it is nonetheless nowhere to be discovered.

In response to a brand new report from India Immediately Tech, that is no accident. It seems that Xiaomi doesn’t intend to promote the Mi 11 Extremely in India ever once more. The corporate has allegedly bought your complete inventory it had for the Indian market and would not plan on importing extra items.

So for those who’re in India and have been planning to purchase a Mi 11 Extremely formally, however did not get spherical to it simply but – effectively, that is powerful information. Xiaomi is alleged to maintain its premium class focus, and can apparently launch a successor to the Mi 11 Extremely within the subcontinent in 2022.

Till then, nonetheless, you are out of luck if you wish to seize an ultra-premium Xiaomi system in India. The Mi 11 Extremely was Xiaomi’s first such handset to get an Indian launch, however it will definitely arrived months after the preliminary introduction in April, and disappeared fairly rapidly, by no means to be seen once more.

