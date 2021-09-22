Xiaomi’s new Civi collection will likely be unveiled on September 27

Xiaomi at the moment introduced it’s going to introduce the brand new Civi collection smartphones on September 27 in China at 2PM native time.

The corporate hasn’t divulged any specs of the Civi collection smartphones or tells us what number of fashions the lineup will embrace, however Xiaomi’s Weibo publish says the brand new collection may have “modern and diversified designs and progressive imaging know-how” and is geared toward “self-confident younger man.”







The Civi collection is alleged to exchange Xiaomi’s CC lineup, and with the occasion nonetheless 5 days away, we’ll hopefully study extra concerning the Civi smartphones within the lead-up to the announcement.

