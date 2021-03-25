You may already get $20 off the brand new OnePlus Watch

The OnePlus Watch bought official yesterday on the Chinese language firm’s occasion throughout which it additionally unveiled the OnePlus 9, 9 Professional, and 9R.

The US pricing of the corporate’s first wearable is $159, however you’ll be able to already get $20 off that. From now till April 14, you’ll be able to declare a $20 off voucher that can then be mechanically utilized to your order when the smartwatch goes on sale subsequent month.

Meaning you should purchase it for $139, which makes it much more engaging. The gadget has a 1.39-inch 326 ppi AMOLED touchscreen inside a 46mm chrome steel case. It is IP68 and 5ATM water and dirt resistant, and has a 402 mAh battery that ought to final you two weeks on a cost as a result of there isn’t any Put on OS on supply right here, as an alternative the OnePlus Watch runs a proprietary platform.

You additionally get the standard assortment of sensors, with coronary heart fee monitoring in addition to blood oxygen monitoring, and the software program can detect stress ranges and monitor your sleep too. Oh, and you’ve got 110 exercise modes to sift via.

By way of