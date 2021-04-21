Your Apple AirTag can’t say horseshit however it may say shit horse

After what appears like ages of rumors, hypothesis, and fear that I used to be getting manner too obsessive about a Bluetooth merchandise tracker that appeared just like ones made by a number of different firms, AirTags are lastly right here. However earlier than you preorder the Mentos-esque pucks, there’s one thing you have to be conscious of: if you wish to engrave your AirTags, you possibly can’t mix a horse and poop emoji in that order.

That’s proper, the emoji model of “horseshit” is a no-go when getting an engraving for Apple’s latest product. Right here’s what occurs while you attempt to make that your engraving of alternative:

Curiously, poop after which horse (“shit horse”) is completely superb, although.

Fictional horse excrement is honest sport too. Regardless of being a horn away from being precisely the identical emoji, “unicorn shit” works superb.

As do emoji representations I attempted for “snake shit,” “monkey shit,” “rooster shit,” and even “shit fowl.”

Comparable limitations apply to precise offensive phrases as effectively. Apple provides you simply sufficient letters for some inventive diction, however catches a few of the apparent offenders. “SUCK,” “NSFW,” and “BUTT” are nonetheless on the desk although.

That is all very foolish on some degree, however in line with the conservative California Dad lens by which Apple appears to make most of its product choices. The identical emoji restrictions are current on AirPods and iPad engravings, for instance. Although on these units, “horseshit” does appear to work — so when you actually wish to model your AirPods case that manner, go for it.

We’ve reached out to Apple to see if these limitations are deliberate or a bug.