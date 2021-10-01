YouTube TV and NBCUniversal comply with ‘brief’ extension to keep away from channels disappearing

Following a public standoff earlier this week, YouTube TV and NBCUniversal have agreed to a “brief” extension over the streaming service carrying a number of of the broadcaster’s channels. That signifies that at the least for now, YouTube TV will proceed to hold greater than a dozen main NBCUniversal-owned channels, together with NBC regional sports activities networks. However it additionally means YouTube TV’s month-to-month subscription value gained’t be getting $10 cheaper.

Had talks damaged down, NBCUniversal programming would have been faraway from YouTube TV at midnight ET. “NBCUniversal and YouTube TV have agreed to a brief extension whereas events proceed talks,” an NBCUniversal spokesperson tells Protocol and Vulture. “NBCUniversal is not going to go darkish on YouTube TV at midnight jap tonight.”

YouTube stated in a weblog put up earlier this week that ought to the businesses fail to succeed in an settlement about carriage, it might slash its month-to-month subscription value from $65 monthly to $55 monthly — undercutting comparatively priced stay TV streaming providers like Hulu with Stay TV and FuboTV. However that will imply that YouTube TV customers would lose a dozen-plus NBC channels, together with:

NBC

Bravo

CNBC

E!

Golf Channel

MSNBC

Oxygen

Syfy

Telemundo

The Olympic Channel

Common Youngsters

Universo

USA Community

In addition to regional sports activities networks that embody:

NBC Sports activities Bay Space

NBC Sports activities Boston

NBC Sports activities California

NBC Sports activities Chicago

NBC Sports activities Philadelphia

NBC Sports activities Washington

SNY

In line with NBCUniversal, the standoff over carriage — which has turn into all too frequent within the streaming wars, notably in relation to regional sports activities programming — concerned a requirement for what an NBCUniversal supply near the matter described as a good charge referring to market phrases. A spokesperson for YouTube, in the meantime, stated that the corporate was negotiating for phrases that it sees as truthful based mostly on trade requirements and the dimensions of its service. The spokesperson additionally stated that NBCUniversal requested YouTube TV to bundle Peacock, which the spokesperson claimed would lead to customers paying twice for a similar content material.

YouTube preemptively stated earlier this week that customers searching for NBCUniversal-owned programming may head to NBCUniversal’s personal flagship streaming service Peacock to entry their NBC programming. Peacock’s Premium tier prices $5 monthly, which means that YouTube TV customers can be saving a couple of dollars. However they must use two completely different apps to stream content material that’s accessible in a single, devoted stay TV service.