YouTube TV loses ESPN, ABC, and all different Disney-owned channels

YouTube TV clients have misplaced entry to all Disney-owned channels together with ESPN and ABC, as the businesses did not agree on a brand new contract earlier than the earlier one expired final evening. YouTube TV clients will robotically get a $15-per-month low cost for so long as the Disney channels stay blacked out, decreasing the bottom plan price from $65 to $50.

“Members, we labored exhausting to keep away from this however have been unable to succeed in a good take care of Disney,” YouTube TV said. “We remorse to share that as of December 17, all Disney-owned channels are unavailable on YouTube TV. Whereas Disney content material stays off our platform, we’ll lower our worth by $15/month. We all know how irritating it’s to lose channels like ESPN and your native ABC station, and can proceed conversations with Disney in hopes of restoring their content material for you.”

The checklist of channels now not on YouTube TV contains all native ABC channels, ABC Information Stay, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FX, FXX, FXM, Nationwide Geographic, Nationwide Geographic Wild, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Community, and ACC Community. YouTube TV posted particulars on how credit shall be issued on this webpage.

“If you wish to proceed watching a few of Disney’s content material, take into account signing up for their very own service, The Disney Bundle, which they provide for $13.99/month and which is topic to its personal phrases and restrictions,” YouTube TV stated.

YouTube TV sought worth assure

As we reported just a few days in the past, the Google-owned YouTube TV was searching for a most-favored-nation (MFN) clause from Disney. “Our ask to Disney, as with all our companions, is to deal with YouTube TV like every other TV supplier—by providing us the identical charges that companies of an identical dimension pay, throughout Disney’s channels for so long as we stock them,” YouTube TV stated on the time.

YouTube TV practically misplaced NBCUniversal channels in one other latest dispute. However in that case, YouTube and NBC agreed to a brief extension to keep away from a blackout when the unique contract expired, after which struck a brand new multiyear deal.

There was no extension to forestall a blackout within the ongoing YouTube TV/Disney dispute, however each firms stated they nonetheless hope to succeed in a brand new settlement.

“We have been in ongoing negotiations with Google’s YouTube TV and sadly, they’ve declined to succeed in a good take care of us primarily based on market phrases and circumstances,” Disney stated in an announcement despatched to information retailers. “Consequently, their subscribers have misplaced entry to our unequalled portfolio of networks together with stay sports activities and information plus children, household and normal leisure programming from ABC, the ESPN networks, the Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the Nationwide Geographic channels. We stand prepared to succeed in an equitable settlement with Google as rapidly as potential to be able to decrease the inconvenience to YouTube TV viewers by restoring our networks. We hope Google will be part of us in that effort.”