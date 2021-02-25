Zoom including computerized closed captioning for all free accounts

Zoom plans to roll out help for computerized closed captioning to free accounts this fall as a part of its efforts to make the service extra accessible, the corporate has introduced. For those who’re a free account holder who wants entry to the characteristic earlier than then, Zoom is permitting customers to manually request entry to the Reside Transcription characteristic through a Google Kind linked to in its announcement.

Computerized transcriptions aren’t a wholly new Zoom characteristic. The service has beforehand provided AI-powered dwell transcription for all its paid accounts. In any other case, assembly hosts have needed to manually add their very own captions, or use a third-party service. However now the characteristic will grow to be out there to the tens of millions of those that depend on Zoom’s companies at no cost. A Zoom help web page notes that its Reside Transcription characteristic is presently solely out there in English.

Computerized closed captions are additionally out there with different video conferencing companies like Google Meet. Given how broadly used Zoom has grow to be for the reason that begin of the pandemic, nonetheless, it’s nice to see it including extra accessibility options. Earlier efforts to make Zoom extra accessible have included permitting conferences to pin and highlight interpreters on a name, in addition to including display reader help.